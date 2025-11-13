Bollywood Director joins Jaat 2

Tollywood mass director Gopichand Malineni directed Jaat with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol after all the Tollywood actors were occupied. The film did not make any noise in Telugu but the film made decent money in North India. Two top Tollywood production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory joined hands for this film. The team also announced the sequel even before the release of Jaat. Gopichand Malineni is occupied with Balakrishna’s film and the shoot commences this month.

The makers have now finalized Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Jaat 2. Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi will collaborate once again after Lahore: 1947 which is due for release. Rajkumar Santoshi will be reportedly paid Rs 15 crores as remuneration for the film as per the speculation from the Bollywood media. The pre-production work of Jaat 2 commences in December and the shoot starts next year.