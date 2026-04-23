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Home > Movie News

Bollywood is now Relying on Telugu Directors

Published on April 23, 2026 by swathy

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Bollywood is now Relying on Telugu Directors

Bollywood is now Relying on Telugu Directors

Bollywood was once the most dominant film industry in Indian cinema. Regional films slowly dominated the show and there is a big demand for directors and technicians of regional films. Telugu films have been on the top of the show from years and our directors are in huge demand. Directors like Rajamouli, Sukumar, Trivikram and others are working with Telugu actors and they are not much interested to work with Bollywood actors. However, some of our directors are now working on some of the most prestigious films in Bollywood and here is the list:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga: After an impressive debut with Arjun Reddy, Sandeep Reddy went on to direct Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. All the top Bollywood actors are eager to work with him at least once. After wrapping Spirit with Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy has Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor again.

Vamshi Paidipally: After the release of Varisu, Vamshi Paidipally was in plan to direct a Bollywood actor. He was in talks with Aamir Khan for a film and it got shelved. Salman Khan is quite interested to work with Vamshi Paidipally and the project started rolling recently.

Chandoo Mondeti: Karthikeya 2 ended up as a pan-Indian hit and the film’s director Chandoo Mondeti is all set to work with Akshay Kumar. The film is a periodic film and it also has Rana Daggubati in an important role. Akshay Kumar will also feature in the remake of Sankranthiki Vastunnam soon.

Boyapati Srinu: Top actor Ranveer Singh is keen to work with a Telugu director. His film with Prasanth Varma got shelved and he is in talks with Boyapati Srinu for a film. This mass entertainer is currently in discussion stages. An announcement is awaited.

Actors like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and others are welcoming scripts from Telugu directors. After the phenomenal rise in Telugu cinema, several Bollywood actors are keen to work with talented and successful Telugu directors soon.

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