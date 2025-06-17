Bollywood Music Label shocks Raja Saab Team

The teaser of Raja Saab has brought the much needed boost for the team and Raja Saab is now the most awaited Indian film of the year. Maruthi is the director and Prabhas is the lead actor in this horror comedy. Four songs from the film are pending and are yet to be shot. The team of Raja Saab wanted to remix a classic song from Hindi and they approached the music label. The music label is said to have demanded Rs 5 crores for the rights of the song.

The team of Raja Saab decided to change their plans. The song will be shot on Prabhas along with the three leading ladies Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. Thaman is working on the tune for the song which will be shot soon in a lavish set. Raja Saab is announced for December 5th release and the team will complete the shooting portions at the earliest. People Media Factory is producing this big-budget attempt.