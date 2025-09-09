Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars

Bollywood cinema follows a different style and several corporate firms are associated right from the pre-production to the post-production and the promotional strategy. Almost all the top actors and actresses rely on their inputs and plan the shoots and promotions. These corporate firms take a portion from the remunerations of the stars to handle their dates, setup new projects and for personal promotions apart from the film promotions. The Hindi stars usually shell out big money for these.

Now, this culture has reached the South. Several stars are inking deals with Bollywood PR firms and corporate agencies to sign endorsement deals and for their personal promotions. The stars are burning their pockets as these promotions are quite expensive. Several Tollywood actors and actresses are now in talks with these firms for their upcoming movies. If the producers are not ready to promote, these stars are hiring agencies through their PR teams and are paying for the promotions.