Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Bollywood Trend: Great Reviews but Poor Footfalls

Published on September 1, 2025 by sankar

Bollywood Trend: Great Reviews but Poor Footfalls

The success rate in Hindi cinema has seen a huge decline post pandemic. The audience have rejected films featuring stars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Their films also suffered decent openings and this clearly indicates that the perspective of the audience has changed. The regional films are dominating Hindi movies and the biggest film industry of the country is in trouble. After this, several producers have been working with corporate firms to get the buzz for their films. Mass bookings is the new culture adopted by Bollywood filmmakers.

Despite the word of mouth, some of the movies are having fast filling shows and great advance bookings. They are even getting great reviews from a section of media and portals like Book My Show is promoting such films. These all are leading to big numbers over the first weekend which is actually burning the pockets of the producers. This culture and trend helped some of the films but the audience are now longer showing interest in some of the films which are getting positive reviews.

Param Sundari is the best example in the recent times. The film got exceptional reviews but the weekend numbers are not encouraging. The film also did not witness a huge growth and this indicates that the film is a disappointment. Though several shows are seen fast filling on web portals, most of the common audience did not show interest to watch the film. The new trend is getting good reviews irrespective of the talk but the box-office numbers are disappointing. This is just adding more financial burden on the producers.

Next Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot: Is it Possible? Previous AR Rahman composes memorable tracks for Ram Charan’s Peddi
