Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Bollywood Trend in Telugu Cinema: But Deadlines Missed

Published on February 14, 2026 by swathy

Bollywood Trend in Telugu Cinema: But Deadlines Missed

The producers of Telugu cinema are now making official announcements of their films well in advance. This has been the trend in Bollywood for years. The production houses are known to announce the release dates even before the launch of their films. As the shoots are well organized and completed on time, most of the Bollywood films never missed deadlines and released as per the plan. The trend is seen in Telugu cinema. To avoid clashes and controversies, most of the producers are announcing the release dates in advance in Telugu cinema.

But the biggest challenge is that most of them are falling short of the schedules and the films are not getting released. There are various factors involved in the film’s release including the shoot, post-production work and the business deals. There is no one to be blamed for this. This is a great initiative from the producers and the next challenge is to complete the shoots and the post-production works on time to ensure a smooth release. The deadlines should not be missed and the producers have to be more organized. The release chart for the best seasons of 2026 is already full in Telugu cinema.

Meeting their deadlines and avoiding clashes between films would be great for Telugu cinema.

