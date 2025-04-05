x
Bollywood’s Biggest Blockbuster’s Streaming Date

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

Bollywood’s Biggest Blockbuster’s Streaming Date

While several top actors and Superstars are struggling to make an impact with their films in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava emerged as the biggest grosser of the year. The film is still having a dream run in a limited number of screens after it was released on February 14th. Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel with the same name. The film’s digital streaming rights are bagged for a fancy prize by Netflix and the film is expected to stream on the digital platform from April 11th. An official announcement for the same is awaited.

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan on Maddock Films. Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna played other prominent roles. The Hindi version of the film alone made huge money and it was later dubbed into Telugu and had a decent run in the Telugu states. The film is based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji.

Next P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project Previous Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
