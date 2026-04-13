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Home > Movie News

Bomb Threat for Trisha’s Residence in Chennai

Published on April 13, 2026 by swathy

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Bomb Threat for Trisha’s Residence in Chennai

A fresh bomb threat news broke out targeting the Chennai residence of Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan. The Chennai cops were alerted after the Director General of Police (DGP) Control Room received an email about the bomb threat. The email was sent at 9.30 AM and it said that an explosive device was planted at the residence of Trisha. The DGP office alerted the Teynampet police and they conducted checks immediately with the help of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with sniffer dogs.

The entire house was taken into control and checks were conducted for hours. Soon after that, the cops declared that the threat was a hoax and no explosive items were traced or found. Earlier to this, Trisha’s residence received a bomb threat early this year and the cops were alerted. The Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai Police has launched an investigation about the email. Trisha has been in news recently after she was spotted along with Vijay. With the actor making his political entry, there are a lot of speculations about the career of Trisha. The actress completed the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Viswhambara and the film releases soon.

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