Bomb Threats for Residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush

The Tamil Nadu police have received emails that explosives have been planted at the residences of Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush. Emails have been sent to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP). Teynampet police have conducted raids and confirmed that the emails are fake. The emails were sent at 8.30 AM today. The Teynampet police have reached the residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush and conducted searches.

The second email was sent at 6.30 PM but the team of Rajinikanth have declined the inspection at his residence. Dhanush too refused the search again as per the update. The Cyber Crime officials have started the investigation about the hoax emails. Earlier to this, emails were sent about bomb threats in the residences of Vijay, Trisha and other celebrities. The Tamil Nadu cops have taken things seriously after a series of bomb threat emails and calls.