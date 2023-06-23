Bonda Uma alleges diversion of TTD funds, demands Jagan to order probe

Alleging that the funds of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds are being diverted, TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Friday demanded Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to order for an inquiry into the transaction of funds in the past four years.

“As per the statistics submitted by the TTD, the hundi collection and other donations by devotees for the Sri Vani Trust in the past four years is Rs 1500 cr while in the white paper released by the TTDP mentioned only Rs 860 cr. TTD Trust Board Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and the Chief Minister should explain to the people what happened to the remaining amount,” Bonda Uma said while talking to media persons.

Observing that Jagan and Subba Reddy have no faith at all in Hindu traditions and in Lord Venkateswara, Bonda Uma asked as to how and as per what norms they are spending the TTD funds. Subba Reddy should clarify when the Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets are being sold online why Rs 10,000 tickets are being offered only on payment of cash, he asked and felt that the TTD converted the Rs 10,000 tickets as open market.

The TTD is being subjected to large scale criticism almost on a daily basis by the devotees and the darshan of the Lord is mostly confined only to the rich, he commented. The TTD has increased the darshan ticket prices, the cost of laddu and other facilities atop the Seven Hills so alarmingly, the TDP politburo member said and stated that the Trust Board which is expected to supply safe drinking water to the pilgrims is selling the water bottle at Rs 40 each.

In the guide of darshan several irregularities are taking place, Bonda Uma suspected and said that false cases are being registered against those who are raising their voice on such deformities. Can Subba Reddy file such cases against YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, who also questioned about pink diamonds earlier, he asked.