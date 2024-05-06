x
Politics

Bonda Uma says he will complain to EC against Meena

Published on May 6, 2024

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas' Raja Saab
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Bonda Uma says he will complain to EC against Meena

TDP politburo member and Vijayawada central Assembly constituency candidate, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, alleged that chief electoral officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, was acting in favour of the ruling YSR Congress. He said he would complain to the central election commission against Meena for his biased actions.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada on Monday, Bonda Uma alleged that all actions of the chief electoral officer were in favour of the ruling YSR Congress. He alleged that Meena was not acting on the complaints given by the TDP and other opposition parties.

He alleged that Vijayawada North ACP Prasad and Nunna Circle Inspector Durga Prasad were also acting in favour of the ruling party. They were not taking the complaints of the opposition or acting against the ruling party.

He said that the ruling party leaders have attacked an ST surveyor who did not cast his ballot vote in favour of the ruling party. The police filed cases against the YSR Congress leaders, he said and regretted that the police have also filed cases against the ST surveyor. The police were not arresting the YSR Congress leaders for attacking the surveyor, he said.

The chief electoral officer did not act on this complaint, Bonda Uma said and alleged that the chief electoral officer was indirectly supporting the ruling party. He said he would complain to the election commission. He would also complain to the new DGP against the two police officers in Vijayawada.

He wanted to know why Meena was supporting the ruling party. He also wondered why the chief electoral officer was so soft towards the ruling party. He demanded an explanation from the chief electoral officer for his soft approach towards the ruling party.

NDA is oxygen to save AP which is on ventilation, says Naidu
Salaar 2 puts Maruthi in Waiting Mode
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas' Raja Saab
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage

Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas' Raja Saab
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

