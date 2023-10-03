Boney Kapoor’s shocking facts on Sridevi’s Demise

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in a star hotel in Dubai in 2018 and there were a lot of speculations about her sudden demise. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor never responded about her death in the past. For the first time, Boney Kapoor responded and he said that her death was not natural. Boney Kapoor confirmed that he took all the tests before the Dubai police before he got a clean chit in the case.

“It was an accidental death. I was interrogated by the Dubai police. The officers told me that there was a huge pressure from Indian media. A lie detector test along with others were done to me and the cops confirmed that there was no foul play. The final report said that Sridevi’s death was accidental and it was due to drowning” told Boney Kapoor. He also said that Sridevi used to take strict diets to look slim and good. He said that he warned her several times about the strict diet.