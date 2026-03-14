Boost for Summer Releases in Telangana

Nizam region has emerged as the biggest territories for theatrical business in the Telugu states. A number of new multiplexes have been launched and the film business has seen substantial growth in Telangana. After the new governments were formed in the Telugu states, the government of Andhra Pradesh has been flexible and is granting permissions for ticket hikes and special shows. Things are slightly different in Telangana.

There is a lot of confusion in the state when it comes to the hikes. Some third parties are filing complaints in the Telangana High Court before the release of a biggie. Even the government is delaying the GO till the last minute and this is creating a big confusion. With the Supreme Court’s recent decision against the Telangana High Court, all the summer biggies are expected to get a big boost. The biggest beneficiaries are said to be Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Ram Charan’s Peddi. Both these films will get ticket hikes along with special shows in the first few days of their release.

All the summer releases are expected to get a boost with the recent Supreme Court’s decision. There may not be any barriers for the summer releases and it would add a great show if the word of mouth is positive. A heap of films are releasing in summer this year. Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Peddi, the other releases are Sharwanand’s Biker, Raakasa, Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Nikhil’s Swayambhu, Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju, Gayapadda Simham, Nagabandham and others.