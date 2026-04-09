Botsa Cried, But Old Videos Still Tell a Different Story

Senior TDP leader Atchannaidu recalled past remarks allegedly made by Botsa Satyanarayana regarding the death of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The comments quickly triggered a reaction, with Botsa holding a sudden press meet in Visakhapatnam that turned emotional.

During the media interaction, Botsa appeared visibly emotional about the statements made by Atchannaidu. But, he did not clearly deny the past statements attributed to him. Clearly, Botsa’s focus shifted to emotion rather than clarification.

Statements made in one phase are often forgotten or reinterpreted in another. In Botsa’s case, several old videos and speeches from his Congress days are still available in the public domain. In those clips, he had openly criticised Y S R, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family. Those records continue to circulate, making it difficult to separate past positions from present narratives.

When serious allegations are recalled, the expectation is a clear response and emotional diversion only adds more speculation. Botsa should remember that in the digital era, past statements remain accessible, and political messaging cannot easily escape scrutiny.

Botsa now appears to show deep admiration for YSR, but after YSR’s death, he strongly tried to become Chief Minister, and he made another attempt even after the state bifurcation.

In the end, this incident is not just about one press meet. It shows how quickly narratives can change, but also how difficult it is to erase what has already been recorded.