Botsa Family’s Land Deal Under Fire: Prime Plot Taken, No Industry, No Payment

The previous YSRCP government is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities in land allotments, with the Botsa Satyanarayana family, particularly brothers Botsa Satish Kumar and Botsa Adinarayana, at the center of controversy. In the name of promoting industry, their company, Sathya Biofuels Pvt. Ltd., was allotted 30 acres of prime land in Bobbili Growth Centre, Vizianagaram district, for a heavily subsidized rate of ₹10 lakh per acre far below the APIIC’s own valuation of ₹2,025 per sq. meter (₹81.93 lakh per acre) and the market rate of over ₹1.5 crore per acre.

Despite claiming plans to build a ₹235 crore ethanol plant, creating 200 jobs, not a single stone has been laid, even two years after allotment. The land, initially leased in July 2023 and later transferred with full ownership in November, remains untouched. The company also failed to pay the full amount; just ₹29.99 lakh has been paid so far, while APIIC has demanded ₹3.04 crore, including taxes and premiums.

According to the rules, failure to pay within 90 days should result in cancellation, yet no action has been taken even after nearly 18 months. This has led to sharp criticism of both the previous and current governments for turning a blind eye to what appears to be blatant misuse of state resources and favouritism.