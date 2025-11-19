x
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Home > Movie News

Boyapati promises more films with Balayya

Published on November 19, 2025 by sankar

Priyadarshi is one of versatile actors – Naga Chaitanya
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation

Boyapati promises more films with Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have delivered sensational blockbusters like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. They are teaming up for the fourth time for Akhanda 2 and the film is due for December 5th release. The promotional activities of the film are happening now and Boyapati Srinu confirmed that he would direct more and more films with Balayya. He said “I will direct Balayya till my last breath and till he continues acting in cinema”.

After the super success of Akhanda, Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu decided to go with the sequel. Akhanda 2 will head for a pan-Indian release on December 5th and all eyes are now focused on the trailer of the film. Balakrishna plays Aghora in this devotional action drama. Samyuktha is the heroine and Thaman is the music composer. Akhanda 2 has done sensational theatrical and non-theatrical business which is the highest in the careers of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

Next Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation Previous I never felt such emotional connect like AKT ever – Ram
