Boyapati promises more films with Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have delivered sensational blockbusters like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. They are teaming up for the fourth time for Akhanda 2 and the film is due for December 5th release. The promotional activities of the film are happening now and Boyapati Srinu confirmed that he would direct more and more films with Balayya. He said “I will direct Balayya till my last breath and till he continues acting in cinema”.

After the super success of Akhanda, Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu decided to go with the sequel. Akhanda 2 will head for a pan-Indian release on December 5th and all eyes are now focused on the trailer of the film. Balakrishna plays Aghora in this devotional action drama. Samyuktha is the heroine and Thaman is the music composer. Akhanda 2 has done sensational theatrical and non-theatrical business which is the highest in the careers of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this big-budget attempt.