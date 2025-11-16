Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2

​The sequel to the blockbuster hit, Akhanda 2, featuring the celebrated God of Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, under the direction of Boyapati Srinu, has escalated its anticipation. At a recent Hyderabad gathering, producers disclosed the monumental decision to launch the feature in 3D format, on 5th December worldwide.

​Attendees, including press personnel and enthusiasts, were captivated by a showcase of the original Akhanda’s three-dimensional clips alongside thrilling action segments from the forthcoming installment. The attendees lauded the intricate quality and meticulous refinement evident in the on-screen presentation. Balakrishna’s powerful portrayal as the Aghora received enthusiastic appreciation.

​Director Boyapati Srinu remarked on the imperative nature of the 3D conversion, asserting, “The feature required this format. The visual experience will instill national pride as we deliver this magnificent cinema to our entire pan-Indian viewership.” Akhanda 2, an offering from 14 Reels Plus and presented by Tejaswini Nandamuri M.