x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2

Published on November 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early
image
India Collapses at Eden Gardens
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2

​The sequel to the blockbuster hit, Akhanda 2, featuring the celebrated God of Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, under the direction of Boyapati Srinu, has escalated its anticipation. At a recent Hyderabad gathering, producers disclosed the monumental decision to launch the feature in 3D format, on 5th December worldwide.

​Attendees, including press personnel and enthusiasts, were captivated by a showcase of the original Akhanda’s three-dimensional clips alongside thrilling action segments from the forthcoming installment. The attendees lauded the intricate quality and meticulous refinement evident in the on-screen presentation. Balakrishna’s powerful portrayal as the Aghora received enthusiastic appreciation.

​Director Boyapati Srinu remarked on the imperative nature of the 3D conversion, asserting, “The feature required this format. The visual experience will instill national pride as we deliver this magnificent cinema to our entire pan-Indian viewership.” Akhanda 2, an offering from 14 Reels Plus and presented by Tejaswini Nandamuri M.

Next CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu Previous World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
Key Developments in iBomma Organizer Arrest

Latest

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early
image
India Collapses at Eden Gardens
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
Boyapati Srinu promises immersive 3D experience with Akhanda 2
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

Most Read

image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK
image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts