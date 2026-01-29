Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?

Tollywood’s mass director Boyapati Sreenu’s last attempt Akhanda 2 released in December and the film ended up as a disappointment. The mass director has been in plans to direct Allu Arjun in his next but the Icon Star has lined up several new films. Boyapati had plans to direct a Bollywood star from a long time and he has now initiated talks with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh. He had a crucial meeting with Ranveer Singh recently in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh too is keen to work for a mass film to be directed by a South filmmaker. Earlier, Ranveer Singh announced a film with Shankar but the project is kept on hold. He also signed a film to be directed by Prasanth Varma but he later walked out of the project. Now, the talks are going on between Ranveer Singh and Boyapati. Some bigger developments are expected in the coming weeks.