Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Home > Movie News

Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?

Published on January 29, 2026 by sankar

Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?

Tollywood’s mass director Boyapati Sreenu’s last attempt Akhanda 2 released in December and the film ended up as a disappointment. The mass director has been in plans to direct Allu Arjun in his next but the Icon Star has lined up several new films. Boyapati had plans to direct a Bollywood star from a long time and he has now initiated talks with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh. He had a crucial meeting with Ranveer Singh recently in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh too is keen to work for a mass film to be directed by a South filmmaker. Earlier, Ranveer Singh announced a film with Shankar but the project is kept on hold. He also signed a film to be directed by Prasanth Varma but he later walked out of the project. Now, the talks are going on between Ranveer Singh and Boyapati. Some bigger developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Next Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare Previous FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
