BoycottLaila trends: Vishwak Sen becomes victim of AP Politics

Andhra Pradesh is fertile land for political and film controversies and even slightest provocation from anyone hurts Telugu people in a big way. The same has happened in case of Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Laila.

In the Laila movie pre-release function held in Hyderabad, character actor-turned-politician Prithvi made comments which hurt YSRCP supporters. Though Prithvi didn’t take YSRCP name or YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s name, he indirectly made insulting comments against YSRCP.

Prithvi already has a bitter relationship with YSRCP and his latest comments targeting main Opposition party in AP, hurt its cadres in a big way. Soon YSRCP supporters jumped into action and started trending #BoycottLaila hashtag.

Sensing trouble, Laila star Vishwak Sen held a press conference and distanced himself from Prithvi’s comments. He even expressed ire on Prithvi.

The damage control exercise of Vishwak Sen is appreciable. But the issue here is, even Megastar Chiranjeevi has raised ‘Jai Janasena’ slogan in Laila pre-release event. While Chiranjeevi has not done anything which hurts anyone, his reference to Janasena will obviously not go down well with Janasena detractors.

Laila movie is releasing on Feb 14 and it has to be seen how these political references will affect its box performance in AP. We have to wait and watch to see whether YRSCP cadres will cool down with Vishwak Sen’s explanation or continue their tirade against Laila movie.