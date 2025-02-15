Brahmanandam’s Satire on Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Tollywood’s veteran comedian Brahmanandam played a full-length role in Brahma Anandam and Raja Gautam, Vennela Kishore played other lead roles. The film released on Friday and the team celebrated the success today in Hyderabad. During the media interaction, Brahmanandam was asked about his crisp role in Ram Charan’s recent film Game Changer. The journalist asked if there is a need to do such a small role in Game Changer.

Brahmanandam replied instantly saying that the role shown in the film is small but he has done a full-length role shooting for Game Changer. This was an instant satire for Shankar and the team of Game Changer. The veteran comedian hinted that most of his role was chopped off but he shot for a lengthy role in Game Changer. The film that released on January 10th, 2025 ended up as a disaster. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Dil Raju produced Game Changer.