Brahmastra Movie Review

Bollywood is getting ready for the biggest bet in recent times with Brahmastra, a superhero film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are the key actors in this high-voltage action thriller. Brahmastra is heading for a record release across the globe in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are the producers. The trailer and promotions look promising and there is a huge buzz around the film despite of Boycott Trend. The advance sales for the film are exceptional.

