Breakdown Before Bigg boss 9 Telugu Finale: Emotions, Eliminations, and Controversy

The race to the finale intensified dramatically as emotions ran high and strategies turned sharper. With only a few days left, relationships that once appeared strong began to crack under pressure, setting the stage for one of the most turbulent episodes of the season.

Emotional Drift Between Sanjana and Emanuel

The episode opened on an emotional note, with Sanjana confiding in Suman about a subtle but painful change in Emanuel’s behavior. She expressed hurt over Emanuel addressing her as “ma’am” instead of “mummy,” a term that once symbolized their bond. Emanuel later attempted to mend fences, but the tension remained unresolved, reflecting the psychological strain contestants are facing as the finale approaches.

Bharani Exits the Finale Race

Bigg Boss delivered a major blow by announcing Bharani’s exit from the finale race due to his lowest score on the leaderboard. In addition to stepping out, Bharani was instructed to transfer half of his accumulated points and prize money to a fellow housemate. The announcement triggered intense lobbying and speculation within the house.

While Kalyan attempted to understand Bharani’s intentions, Sanjana voiced her fears to Suman, predicting that both Emanuel and Tanuja would soon target her for elimination. Bharani initially asked for time to think, but eventually broke down emotionally and chose to transfer his points and money to Tanuja. The decision led to an emotional exchange, with Tanuja also breaking down, turning the moment into a deeply sentimental episode highlight.

Key Task Reshapes the Leaderboard

The next task required contestants to retrieve keys, dive into the swimming pool, unlock boxes, and place matching shapes correctly on a table. Emanuel dominated the task from the start, showing clarity and speed. Sanjana struggled, while both Sanjana and Tanuja attempted to disrupt Emanuel’s progress.

Despite Sanjana and Emanuel finishing with an equal number of shapes, Bharani declared Emanuel the winner, citing accuracy and proper placement. The decision pushed Emanuel back to the top of the leaderboard. Sanjana reacted emotionally, throwing a bottle and accusing Emanuel of deliberate targeting. Emanuel, visibly shaken, questioned her repeated outbursts and emotional framing. In the subsequent decision, all housemates unanimously named Sanjana for exclusion from the next round.

Tanuja failed yet again in the task:

Another task followed, involving pushing balloons through a tunnel using only the head and legs. Emanuel suffered a minor injury, briefly consulted the medical team, and returned to complete the task. Once again, he emerged victorious, reinforcing his dominance in the final phase of the competition.

Perceived Bias and Mounting Controversy

The episode took a controversial turn as Bigg Boss appeared to shift focus toward Tanuja. Despite Emanuel leading the scoreboard, another task was introduced involving Emanuel, Sanjana, and Tanuja, which Tanuja won. Viewers were left questioning the logic of excluding Sanjana only to introduce another task favoring Tanuja.

Emanuel was later seen quietly breaking down in the washroom area. In contrast, Tanuja, who had earlier expressed despair about losing at the last moment, criticized Emanuel for his emotional response. Bigg Boss further elevated Tanuja’s narrative by calling her into the confession room and asking if she wished to use points to secure a finalist spot. Tanuja responded that she preferred to reach the finale through audience votes rather than points.

As the finale nears, the house stands divided between performance and perception. While Emanuel continues to dominate tasks, growing concerns about narrative bias and selective emphasis are shaping the season’s most debated phase. With emotions overriding equations, the final stretch promises more drama than ever before.