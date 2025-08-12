Breaking: Armed Robbery at Khazana Jewellery Store in Hyderabad

A shocking armed robbery took place at the Khazana Jewellery store in Chandanagar, Hyderabad, on Tuesday morning. Six masked assailants, armed with guns, stormed the store just minutes after it opened and carried out a daring heist.

According to preliminary reports, the robbers opened fire inside the showroom, shooting the manager in the legs. The deputy manager was physically assaulted and his bag was forcefully snatched by the gang before they fled the scene. The injured manager was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Surprisingly, despite the intensity of the attack, the gang managed to steal only 1 kilogram of silver, raising questions about whether the robbery went according to plan or was disrupted mid-way. The entire incident lasted just a few minutes, indicating the robbers may have carried out prior surveillance.

After committing the crime, the suspects fled towards Zaheerabad, prompting an intensive manhunt by Hyderabad police. Multiple teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to track the gang’s movements and identify them.

The incident has sparked serious concerns about security in commercial areas and the safety of jewellery establishments. Police officials have confirmed that further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

Authorities are urging shop owners to enhance security protocols and remain vigilant, especially during opening and closing hours.