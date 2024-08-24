Breaking: High Court stays N Convention Demolition

Hyderabad woke up to a news that N Convention owned by Akkineni Nagarjuna is being demolished by the authorities of HYDRA. The demolition process was completed and Nagarjuna took to his social media page to announce his war against the government of Telangana. He also made sure that there were no notices served before the demolition started and this is against the law. Nagarjuna soon approached the Telangana High Court and got a stay for the demolition. He explained that every piece of land in N Convention is owned by him.

Justice Vinod Kumar issued a stay after hearing the case. The interim orders were issued to halt the demolition of N Convention. A major portion of the construction in the said encroached land is demolished in the morning by HYDRA. Nagarjuna is yet to respond to the court’s orders. N Convention is one of the most expensive party places of Hyderabad owned by Nagarjuna and it hosted parties, marriages and birthday events of several celebrities in the past.