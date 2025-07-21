x
Home > Politics

Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President

Published on July 21, 2025 by swathy

Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President

In a surprising development, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar resigned to his post on Monday evening due to health issues. He submitted his resignation letter to the president of India Draupadi Murmu. A formal election to fill the vacancy of the Vice President must be held within 60 days of the resignation. Until then, the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha will steps in as the acting chairperson of the Upper House of Parliament. Currently, that position is held by Harivansh Narayan Singh.

A seasoned politician and legal luminary, Jagdeep Dhankar took office as the 14th Vice-President of India in August 2022. He is also the defacto Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Aged 74, Jagdeep joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003 and played a significant role in the legal and law affairs department since then. He also served as the governor of West Bengal prior to his appointment as Vice President of India.

In his letter addressed to President, Dhankar wrote “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately,” He thanked President Murmu for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship” they shared during his tenure. He also extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, acknowledging the invaluable cooperation and support throughout his time in office.

He extended deep gratitude to Members of Parliament, saying the “warmth, trust, and affection” he received would remain cherished in his memory. He also described his tenure as a period of invaluable learning and growth, underscoring the privilege of serving during what he called a “transformative era” of India’s economic rise and global standing.

“As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter. He sent this letter after chairing the first day of monsoon sessions which commenced on Monday.

