Breaking: Mahesh Babu gets notices from Enforcement Directorate

Published on April 22, 2025 by nymisha

Breaking: Mahesh Babu gets notices from Enforcement Directorate

Superstar Mahesh Babu has received notices from the Enforcement Directorate and he was asked to appear before the officials for investigation on April 27th. He was served notices in relation with two real estate firms Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. The top actor is endorsing these real estate firms from the past few years. The allegations said that Mahesh Babu was paid Rs 3.4 crores by these firms for promoting their real estate ventures.

Mahesh Babu is the top earning actor in Tollywood when it comes to promoting or endorsing brands. He has several international and regional brands and the actor shoots for these endorsements during his breaks. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s action entertainer that will release after two years. The upcoming schedule of this forest adventure will start before the end of this month. Mahesh Babu has recently returned back from his European holiday.

