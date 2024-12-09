Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case against his Father

From the past one day, there have been a lot of speculations going on about the differences in the Manchu family. None of them stepped out to make things official or condemn the ongoing rumors. Manchu Manoj was rushed to a hospital last evening and several medical tests are conducted. As predicted, the young actor approached the Pahadi Shareef Police Station this evening and he filed a case against his father Manchu Mohan Babu. He has submitted all the medical reports for the tests that he underwent yesterday.

Manchu Manoj was attacked by some of the aides and the supporters of Mohan Babu. Manchu Vishnu has issued a statement that he is in the USA. Manchu Lakshmi who is residing in Mumbai returned back to Hyderabad today and she met Manoj in his residence. For now, Manoj is quite strict on his act and he decided to file a case. There are ongoing disputes and differences over the sharing of the properties in the family. Manoj is also expected to interact with the media soon.