Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Breaking: Nani shelves two Films

Published on June 1, 2024

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the direction of Vivek Athreya and the film is slated for August release. Nani announced his next film to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. DVV Danayya, the producer, walked out of the project due to budget constraints and couple of producers are in the race to take over the project. But the latest update says that Nani decided to shelve the project. Sujeeth has commitments for several producers and things are not going well. Hence, Nani decided to shelve the film instead of bringing a new producer on board and to avoid further confusions.

Nani also has been in talks with Balagam Venu for a rural entertainer titled Yellamma. Though an official announcement was not made, the talks are on from the past few months. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are expected to bankroll this project. After hearing the final draft, Nani was not convinced and it was a big no from the actor. Nani has shelved two films now. Nani will soon kick-start a film to be directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and this mega budget pan-Indian project will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner. Nani also is in talks with Tamil director TJ Gnanavel for a film that will roll next year.

