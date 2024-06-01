Breaking: Nani shelves two Films

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the direction of Vivek Athreya and the film is slated for August release. Nani announced his next film to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. DVV Danayya, the producer, walked out of the project due to budget constraints and couple of producers are in the race to take over the project. But the latest update says that Nani decided to shelve the project. Sujeeth has commitments for several producers and things are not going well. Hence, Nani decided to shelve the film instead of bringing a new producer on board and to avoid further confusions.

Nani also has been in talks with Balagam Venu for a rural entertainer titled Yellamma. Though an official announcement was not made, the talks are on from the past few months. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are expected to bankroll this project. After hearing the final draft, Nani was not convinced and it was a big no from the actor. Nani has shelved two films now. Nani will soon kick-start a film to be directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and this mega budget pan-Indian project will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner. Nani also is in talks with Tamil director TJ Gnanavel for a film that will roll next year.