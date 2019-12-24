Breaking: NBK-Boyapati film kept on Hold

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent offering Ruler ended up as one of the biggest disasters in the actor’s career. The film fell flat right on the second day and will struggle to collect Rs 10 crores theatrical share in the final run. This is said to have impacted Balakrishna’s next project that is planned in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The film’s producer Ravindar Reddy is not ready to invest huge on the project and he wants Balakrishna, Boyapati to cut down their paycheques and share the profits.

Boyapati is said to be charging Rs 15 crores for the film and Balakrishna will be taking Rs 10 crores for the project. Ravindar Reddy wants both Balakrisha and Boyapati to share the profits and he informed them that he is not ready to invest a bomb on the project. The film is kept on hold as of now and the final call would be taken after Balakrishna and Boyapati reveal their decisions. We have to see if Balakrishna and Boyapati give their nod for the proposal or if they find a new producer who is ready to take a risk on the project.