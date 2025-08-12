Breaking: No Ticket Hike for Coolie and War2

Two biggies War 2 and Coolie are releasing during the Independence Day weekend. The distributors have applied for ticket hikes and they are waiting for the hikes to be approved by the governments. There has been a huge outrage on social media and soon the ‘Boycott’ trend started last night as War 2 and Coolie are dubbed films. The expected hikes are quite big and the movie lovers are left disappointed.

The latest update is that the government of Telangana has rejected the proposal of price hike and special shows for both War 2 and Coolie. The advance sales are now being opened with regular prices in Telangana. The multiplex ticket price for both the films will be Rs 295 and the single screens tickets are priced at Rs 175 for both War 2 and Coolie. Both these films will release with regular shows in the morning on August 14th in Telangana. Both these films are high on expectations and are expected to be opened on a grand note.