Breaking: NTR’s Devara to release in Two Parts

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva are working on an action entertainer titled Devara. Koratala Siva today announced that the film will have a release in two parts considering the canvas and the scale of the film. The first part hits the screens on April 5th, 2024 and he calls it just a beginning. Koratala Siva and NTR completed the major action part of Devara: Part One and the talkie part’s shoot is currently happening. The film will also have a pan-Indian release told the team.

Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Devara and Anirudh is scoring the music. NTR is completely focused on Devara and he will take up the shoot of War 2 only after he wraps up the first part of Devara. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are jointly producing Devara.