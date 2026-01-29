x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Breaking: SIT Likely to Issue Notice to Former CM KCR

Published on January 29, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare
image
Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?
image
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend
image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Targeting Dussehra Release Window

Breaking: SIT Likely to Issue Notice to Former CM KCR

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case is expected to issue notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in a significant development. Sources indicate that the notice may be served at his Erravelli farmhouse before the end of the day.

Officials are preparing to formally question KCR as part of the expanding investigation. There is a strong possibility that the SIT may conduct the questioning at the farmhouse itself by tomorrow, considering security protocols and logistical arrangements.

The phone tapping case has already sent ripples through BRS. Several former officials have been questioned, and the investigation is now moving closer to the top of the previous administration. The SIT is reportedly examining decision-making processes and administrative approvals.

Legal experts say issuing a notice to a former Chief Minister marks a crucial phase in the probe. It signals that the investigation is no longer limited to bureaucratic execution but is now looking at political accountability as well.

So far, there has been no official response from KCR or his office regarding the proposed questioning. However, political circles are closely watching the developments, as the case carries serious legal and political implications.

If the questioning proceeds as expected, it could become one of the most high-profile interrogations in the history of the state.

Next Delhi HC support for NTR: Grants Personality & Public Rights Protection Previous No Sai Pallavi in Prabhas’ Next
else

TRENDING

image
Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?
image
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare
image
Boyapati’s Bollywood Project on Cards?
image
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend
image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Targeting Dussehra Release Window

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹12,843 Crore NHM Funds to Strengthen Public Healthcare
image
Breaking: SIT Likely to Issue Notice to Former CM KCR
image
AP Liquor Scam: High Court Grants Bail to Chevireddy, Rejects Plea of Main Accused

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look