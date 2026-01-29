Breaking: SIT Likely to Issue Notice to Former CM KCR

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case is expected to issue notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in a significant development. Sources indicate that the notice may be served at his Erravelli farmhouse before the end of the day.

Officials are preparing to formally question KCR as part of the expanding investigation. There is a strong possibility that the SIT may conduct the questioning at the farmhouse itself by tomorrow, considering security protocols and logistical arrangements.

The phone tapping case has already sent ripples through BRS. Several former officials have been questioned, and the investigation is now moving closer to the top of the previous administration. The SIT is reportedly examining decision-making processes and administrative approvals.

Legal experts say issuing a notice to a former Chief Minister marks a crucial phase in the probe. It signals that the investigation is no longer limited to bureaucratic execution but is now looking at political accountability as well.

So far, there has been no official response from KCR or his office regarding the proposed questioning. However, political circles are closely watching the developments, as the case carries serious legal and political implications.

If the questioning proceeds as expected, it could become one of the most high-profile interrogations in the history of the state.