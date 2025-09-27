x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Breaking: Tragedy in Vijay’s Political Meeting Stampede

Published on September 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Tragedy in Vijay’s Political Meeting Stampede
image
Trending News Today
image
Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
image
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections

Breaking: Tragedy in Vijay’s Political Meeting Stampede

Tamil actor Vijay has floated his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and he is campaigning across the state. A public meeting took place today in Karur and a stampede took place during Vijay’s speech. The early reports coming from the venue are quite worrying as hundreds of people are rushed to local hospitals after the stampede took place. Vijay arrived at the venue late and the crowd was waiting for the actor-turned-politician for over six hours. State Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is personally monitoring the situation.

Twenty people including children are feared dead in a stampede. Vijay has ended his speech after the stampede took place. Reports said that there were more than 30,000 people at the venue and the crowd was uncontrollable. It has been quite tough for the ambulances to reach the venue and take the injured to the hospital.

Previous Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
image
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections

Latest

image
Breaking: Tragedy in Vijay’s Political Meeting Stampede
image
Trending News Today
image
Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
image
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections

Most Read

image
Breaking: Tragedy in Vijay’s Political Meeting Stampede
image
PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool
image
Heavy Rains Flood Musi River, 1,000 Shifted to Relief Camps in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions