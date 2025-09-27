Breaking: Tragedy in Vijay’s Political Meeting Stampede

Tamil actor Vijay has floated his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and he is campaigning across the state. A public meeting took place today in Karur and a stampede took place during Vijay’s speech. The early reports coming from the venue are quite worrying as hundreds of people are rushed to local hospitals after the stampede took place. Vijay arrived at the venue late and the crowd was waiting for the actor-turned-politician for over six hours. State Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is personally monitoring the situation.

Twenty people including children are feared dead in a stampede. Vijay has ended his speech after the stampede took place. Reports said that there were more than 30,000 people at the venue and the crowd was uncontrollable. It has been quite tough for the ambulances to reach the venue and take the injured to the hospital.