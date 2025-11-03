Brookfield’s ₹7,500 Crore Push Powers Andhra Pradesh’s Green Future

Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy ambitions received a major boost as the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) approved ₹7,500 crore in funding for Brookfield’s 1,040 MW hybrid renewable project in Kurnool. Combining 640 MW of wind and 400 MW of solar power, the ₹9,910 crore project marks the largest REC sanction ever for a private venture in India.

Developed by Evren, a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy, the project is part of a broader 8,000 MW pipeline representing ₹50,000 crore in planned investments across Andhra Pradesh. The initiative gained momentum after Minister Nara Lokesh met with Brookfield Global President Connor Teskey in London, where they discussed expanding collaborations in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

Brookfield, one of the world’s largest renewable investors with over US$1 trillion in assets, will implement India’s first hybrid renewable project integrating grid connectivity under the FDRE framework. Backed by battery storage, it promises a steady power supply and improved grid stability.

Minister Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is fast emerging as India’s renewable hub. “Partnerships like this drive growth, create jobs, and power our sustainable future,” he said, reaffirming the state’s vision as the Sunrise State of India.