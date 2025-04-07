x
“BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”

Published on April 7, 2025 by swathy

“BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing mind games to disturb Congress Government in Telangana.

The young MP came down heavily on BRS and BJP, for trying to mislead one and all on Kancha Gachibowli lands, using fake propaganda.

“Kancha Gachibowli lands belong to Telangana Govt. There is absolutely no doubt in it. But Opposition parties are spreading fake propaganda against the Government to create unrest,” said MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy speaking to media persons in Hyderabad on Monday.

“BRS and BJP have colluded and intentionally spreading fake news and false propaganda to trouble Congress Government. Opposition leaders and even HCU authorities know that the land belongs to Telangana Government. But they are flaring up tensions among students to protest against Congress Government,” further said MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

“CM Revanth Reddy is performing well and taking up several development and welfare initiatives. We have launched two very important schemes Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, fine rice (sanna biyyam) distribution recently. Opposition parties BRS and BJP are raking up Kancha Gachibowli issues, to divert attention of people from these welfare schemes and Congress Government’s achievements. BJP and BRS are trying to psychologically disturb Congress Government,” explained Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, exposing Opposition parties crooked plans.

MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy appealed to HCU students, environmental activists and Telangana public to not get carried away by the fake propaganda of BRS and BJP in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue.

