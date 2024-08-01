Women’s Remarks Spark Controversy: BRS Confronts CM in Assembly

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KTR submitted notices to the assembly secretary regarding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on women in Wednesday’s assembly session. BRS calls it disrespect to women.

On Thursday, BRS MLAs wore black badges and moved an adjournment motion against Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for their remarks towards women BRS MLAs.

While discussing the Appropriation Bill in the assembly, Revanth Reddy made statements about BRS MLA and former minister Sabita Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshman Reddy. BRS leaders created an uproar and demanded an apology from the Chief Minister. In protest, BRS MLAs attended the assembly wearing black badges and demanded an apology.

BRS MLAs sat outside the CM’s chamber and continued their protests. After creating chaos and raising slogans against the Chief Minister, BRS MLAs were removed from the assembly premises. BRS leaders remained standing for nearly three hours before leaving the house.

