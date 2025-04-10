x
Home > Politics

BRS former MLA taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport

Published on April 10, 2025 by swathy

BRS former MLA taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport

Shakeel Amir

Former MLA from Bodhan Assembly constituency Shakeel Amir has been taken into custody by Police at Rajiv Gandhi International Aiprort, Shamshabad. A lookout notice was issued on his name in the past, as he was charged with serious accusations in a couple of cases.

Shakeel Amir belongs to Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and represented Bodhan Assembly constituency during KCR’s rule. But he has lost to Congress senior Sudarshan Reddy in 2023 Assembly elections.

Coming to his Police custody, Shakeel Amir was taken into custody on Thursday, as he arrived from Dubai. After losing from Bodhan, he has been spending most of the time outside India and reportedly making efforts to influence Police investigation. But today he came to India, to participate in the last rites of his mother.

Police took former BRS MLA Shakeel Amir into custody and accompanied him to mother’s last rites. Police have allowed tainted MLA to participate in his mother’s last rites and will investigate later.

Tainted BRS MLA Shakeel Ameer has been accused of making efforts to save his son Sohail Amir, who killed a child with rash driving after consuming alcohol. Former MLA’s son was involved in two accidents. Both the accidents involved Sohail Amir’s BMW and happened due to rash and drunken driving.

Though Hyderabad Police had enough evidence that it was son of former MLA Shakeel’s son who is the guilty in both the accidents, BRS leader tried to influence investigation. He even made baseless yet serious allegations against Hyderabad Police in the issue.

