BRS MLAs file Police complaint on CM Revanth Reddy

BRS MLAs Marri Rajashekar Reddy and Kuna Vivekanand Goud filed police complaint on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday. The Opposition party legislators visited Pet Basheerabad Police Station and personally handed over the complaint against Chief Minister alleging that, Revanth has made derogatory and objectionable comments on former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao.

The Police complaint against CM by BRS legislators is part of a larger campaign taken up by Opposition party to defame Chief Minister post his ‘mortuary’ comments.

Newly elected MLC Dasoju Sravan also filed a police complaint against CM Revanth Reddy in Filmnagar Police Station.

Dasoju Sravan, an ardent critic of CM Revanth Reddy, questioned the morale behind CM’s mortuary comments against KCR.

“Is Revanth Reddy planning to murder KCR? Is it because BRS is questioning the failed promises of Congress, that we should go to mortuary? CM Revanth Reddy should stop threatening politics,” fired Dasoju Sravan, after filing police complaint.

Earlier in the day former Minister Srinivas Goud speaking in Telangana Bhavan demanded CM Revanth Reddy to take back ‘mortuary’ comments made against KCR and apologize to BRS founder and former CM.