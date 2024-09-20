BRS Social Media Strategy Faces Criticism

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing challenges on social media as opposition parties, particularly the Congress, intensify their online criticism. The BRS social media team appears to be struggling to differentiate between effective and counterproductive content strategies.

Congress has adopted a stance of criticizing nearly all government actions, often without substantial logic. A recent incident involving a celebrity post claimed that BRS women leaders were denied entry to Minister Harish’s residence by police. This post, which stated the leaders were made to stand on the road, has been widely circulated despite its questionable logic.

Meanwhile, BRS member Krishank’s social media activities have drawn attention for potentially misguided posts. A recent example involves a skill university discussion led by Revanth Reddy with prominent Hyderabad industrialists. The meeting, attended by figures like Anand Mahindra and Nara Brahmani of Heritage Foods, was officially documented. Krishank’s decision to share picture from this event, presenting it as a significant revelation, has been questioned by many.

Critics argue that Nara Brahmani’s presence at the skill university meeting was in a corporate capacity, not political. The university initiative, aimed at enhancing workforce skills, seeks cooperation from various business sectors. However, Krishank’s post seemed to imply a political angle where none existed.

This approach to social media management, where even fake information is presented as fact, risks undermining public trust. Political analysts warn that such tactics, reminiscent of strategies employed by other parties like YCP, could damage BRS’s reputation.

As the political landscape evolves, there’s a growing call for more responsible use of social media by political parties. The BRS, in particular, is being urged to refine its online communication strategy to maintain credibility and effectively engage with the public.”

-Sanyogita