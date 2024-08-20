x
Home > Politics

BRS Supporting Land Encroachers?

Published on August 20, 2024 by ratnasri

BRS Supporting Land Encroachers?

The people of Hyderabad are appreciating the efforts made by Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), led by AV Ranganathan, which has been demolishing illegal constructions across the river banks and in buffer zones. Encroachers are quite worried about the decisions taken by HYDRA, and several illegal constructions have been demolished. Some politicians from BRS are opposing HYDRA’s move. This has turned out to be a point of discussion. BRS ruled Telangana for ten years, and several illegal constructions have come up across Gandipet and other surrounding regions. Several farmhouses were constructed along water banks, and BRS made no efforts to demolish them.

The Congress government is now quite strict on these issues, and HYDRA is doing its duty. Despite political pressures, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has ordered the demolition of properties belonging to politicians like Danam Nagendar and other Majlis MLAs. It is heard that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has offered a free hand to Ranganath. BRS’s stand is further damaging the party, and they seem unbothered about it.

-Sanyogita

Next Top Lawyers on Board for Kavitha's Bail Plea; Hearing Postponed Previous Yuvraj Singh's Biopic Announced
