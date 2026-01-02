x
Home > Politics

BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges

Published on January 2, 2026 by Sanyogita

BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges

The Telangana Assembly resumed proceedings on Thursday after a three day break, but the session quickly turned confrontational following a sudden decision by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to boycott the House. What was expected to be a routine legislative day instead became a flashpoint for political tensions between the ruling Congress and the main opposition.

The Assembly took up a short discussion on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. It also scheduled debates on key bills related to municipal administration, GHMC reforms, private universities, and amendments to the Motor Vehicles Tax Act. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy placed the Business Advisory Committee decisions before both Houses, setting the agenda for the resumed session.

However, the focus shifted sharply when BRS leaders announced a boycott of the proceedings. Senior leader Harish Rao said the decision was taken in protest against the Chief Minister’s remarks and what the party described as a biased approach by the Speaker. BRS members staged a walkout and later held a protest at Gun Park, declaring that there was no point in attending a House where the opposition was not allowed to speak freely.

The boycott gained significance as it coincided with a PowerPoint presentation on Krishna and Godavari water issues. Political observers noted that staying away from such a crucial debate could hurt the BRS narrative and reinforce criticism that the party is avoiding confrontation.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders hit back, accusing the BRS of running away from discussion. With sharp exchanges, street level protests, and internal opposition dynamics surfacing, the Assembly session has turned into a test of political strategy.

