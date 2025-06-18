x
Home > Movie News

BRS walks out of all-party meeting on Banakacharla Project

Published on June 18, 2025 by swathy

BRS walks out of all-party meeting on Banakacharla Project

The main Opposition Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) differed with ruling Congress on Banakacharla Project, as its MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra walked out of the all-party meeting on Wednesday. BRS MP left the conference, alleging that Congress Government has held the meeting out of ill intention, rather than genuine effort to bring all parties together.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a power point presentation on proposed Banakacharla Project to Telangana MPs in Secretariat on Wednesday. BJP MPs DK Aruna, Raghunandan Rao, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Suresh Shetkar, Anil Kumar Yadav, BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra took part in the all-party meeting, ensuring all the major parties presentation in the crucial meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy presided over the meeting. In the meeting all MPs agreed to stand united to protest against AP’s plan to construct Banakacharla project and pass a resolution. But the differences occurred, when CM Revanth Reddy started speaking on the topic, making former Telangana CM KCR and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, as the reason for Banakacharla Project’s ideation, harming the interests of Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy reminded that, KCR had promised to supply Godavari water to Rayalaseema as 3,000 TMC water is going waste into the sea and YS Jaganmohan Reddy utilized his closeness with KCR to take Godavari water to Rayalaseema, even at the expense of Telangana.

BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra raised voice against this argument of CM Revanth Reddy.

“We have come hear to support Government and protect the interests of Telangana in case of Godavari water utilization. But instead of taking us into confidence, CM Revanth Reddy is talking politics and trying to defame KCR for Banakacharla Project” said BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra staging a walkout protest at the all-party meeting.

With these developments, it is clear that Congress and BRS are highly unlikely to take a united stand in case of Banakacharla Project.

