BRS will play crucial role in Maharashtra’s development: Kavitha

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Telangana and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has said her party will play a crucial role in the development of Maharashtra.

The BRS MLC, who is in Mumbai to attend various programmes, offered floral tributes on Saturday to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Mumbai.

Stating that Telangana’s welfare and development programmes were being discussed across the country, Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, said people in Maharashtra were demanding replication of Telangana’s welfare programmes in their state.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said different sections of people in Maharashtra were appealing to expand the BRS’ operations in the state.

Pointing out that though Telangana and Maharashtra share a nearly 1,000 km long border, there is a lot of difference in terms of welfare and development programmes being implemented in the two states.

She cited the example of Hyderabad, where drinking water was being supplied round the clock while drinking water was being supplied in Mumbai for only two hours a day.

“If the Telangana government could supply drinking water to every household across the state, why cannot the Maharashtra government implement such a programme?” she questioned.

Since Independence, the provision of basic amenities like drinking water and power for households, has still been a challenge in many states in the country.

But Telangana, the youngest state in the country, had addressed these issues by nearly 98 per cent, she said, adding that the BRS party would fight for such people-centric issues.

BRS would play a crucial role in the comprehensive development of Maharashtra, she said.

On the possibilities of contesting elections in Maharastra, she said the party would make an announcement in this regard.

Reiterating her party’s demand for a JPC probe into the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group, Kavita wondered “why central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India were silent on this matter”.