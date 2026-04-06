Brutal Dharma GPS Glimpse: JD Chakravarthy Turns Heat On

Tharun Bhascker latest entertainer Gaayapadda Simham is all set to hit the big screens on May 1st. The promotions are in full swing for the movie. Interim, the latest character reveal has ignited fresh excitement, and the spotlight is firmly on JD Chakravarthy, who steps in as the ferocious yet flamboyant Brutal Dharma.

The new glimpse presents Dharma as a man who thrives in the shadows- running a network of contraband, weapons, and underground deals through his notorious setup, Satya Logistics. What starts off menacing instantly switches gears with a witty sequence, showcasing JD’s trademark blend of intensity and humor.

JD Chakravarthy turns the heat on. His styling is another highlight- flashy shirts, chunky gold accessories, and signature shades that scream arrogance. His look carries an unapologetic vintage flair, and he owns every frame with a dangerous coolness that marks a sharp revival in his career.

Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film features Faria Abdullah and Maanasa Choudhary leading the female cast. Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios are bankrolling the movie, with Pavan Sadineni presenting it.