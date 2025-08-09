BSS highly awaited thriller Kishkindhapuri release date locked

Action Hulk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has carved a niche for himself with his massy blockbusters and compelling thrillers. The actor is starring in a highly intriguing thriller, Kishkindhapuri, directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by renowned producer Sahu Garapati.

Anupama Parameswaran is playing leading lady role. With the glimpse itself, the movie makers have proved that the movie is going to be a different and highly compelling thriller. On the auspicious occasion of Rakhi, the movie makers have announced the release date of this highly awaited film.

The compelling thriller is releasing on 12th September.The creative design on the announcemnet poster with BSS breaking through a radio and a burning van in front of an old mansion, intrigues further. The movie seems to be highly interesting thriller with a novel outlook to horror genre in Telugu Cinema.