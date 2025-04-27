x
Movie News

BSS Kishkindhapuri First Look: Ominous

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

BSS Kishkindhapuri First Look: Ominous

Hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ ongoing movie BSS11 is produced ambitiously by Sahu Garapati on the Shine Screens banner. The movie directed by Koushik Pegallapati is a mysterious horror thriller with a first-of-its-kind concept. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead.

Kishkindhapuri is the title finalized for the movie, and it gives off serious mythical vibes. The first look poster only adds to the suspense – featuring both Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama with intense expressions, a dense forest, and an ominous old bungalow. The film’s first glimpse is dropping on April 29th.

The movie being mounted in a majestic way has music by Sam CS with cinematography by Chinmay Salaskar.

