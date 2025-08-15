BSS Kishkindhapuri Teaser: Mysterious

Unfolding a sinister tale wrapped in mystery and supernatural suspense, the teaser of Kishkindhapuri sends chills down the spine. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in a brooding new avatar, this period horror thriller, directed by Koushik Pegallapati on Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens, is all set to haunt theatres on September 12th. The film’s teaser is out now.

The video kicks off with a disturbing visual—a young girl vanishes, leaving behind only fear and questions. An old radio suddenly crackles alive, broadcasting a spine-tingling message. The moment marks a turning point, as the atmosphere thickens with dread and supernatural tension.

Set primarily in the ghost-ridden house, the film draws viewers into a realm where time seems broken and malevolent forces linger. With cryptic visuals and an unsettling mood, the teaser masterfully holds back major plot reveals, instead pulling audiences deeper with its psychological weight and terrifying tone.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas brings a compelling intensity to his role. Anupama Parameswaran is the leading lady. Chunmay Salaskar’s brilliant camera work, is complemented by Sam CS’ terrific background score.

With strong production values, a unique concept, and a teaser that refuses to play by conventional horror rules, Kishkindhapuri generates enthusiasm with its teaser. Brace yourself for a haunting experience like no other when Kishkindhapuri releases on September 12th.