PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Home > Movie News > Bubblegum Trailer: A Hard-hitting Love Saga

Bubblegum Trailer: A Hard-hitting Love Saga

Published on December 15, 2023 by

Bubblegum Trailer: A Hard-hitting Love Saga

Respect yourself first, for it is what props up you, your dreams, your thoughts, your actions, and your achievements. Love is not everything. One needs to think beyond that to prosper in life. This is all about the upcoming film Bubblegum which marks the debut of Roshan Kanakala. The film’s trailer which is out now gives us insight into what the movie is all about.

Roshan is a DJ who works at a pub where he meets this beautiful girl Maanasa Choudhary who is rich. They become close in no time, and she becomes world to him. But the girl is not serious about this relationship, as she starts seeing some other guy. This hits the guy so hard that he makes up his mind to prove his potential to the world.

Bubblegum is a hard-hitting love saga with a remarkable performance from Roshan Kanakala who didn’t at all look like a debutant. Maanasa looked pretty and suited the character aptly. Director Ravikanth Perepu showed his virtuoso in dealing with this subject.

Sricharan Pakala’s music is one of the biggest assets, other than the cinematography and production values. The trailer set the ball rolling for the movie which is slated for release on the 29th of this month.

