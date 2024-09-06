x
Budameru sorrow is a curse from YSRCP

Published on September 6, 2024 by

Budameru sorrow is a curse from YSRCP

The illegal constructions and encroachments on Budameru rivulet has done major damage to Vijayawada during the recent rains. More than 3 lakh people got stranded and the government of Andhra Pradesh is conducting rescue operations. The sad stories of people who left their pets, and cattle are devastating. Many risked their lives to save their fellow human beings from the crisis.

Sadly, the people behind the Budameru crisis are YSRCP leaders. The negligence and hunger for money have led to this disaster.

Budameru is a small river that originates near the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It flows through the NTR district and collects water from various tributaries and agricultural fields. However, rapid urbanization and illegal constructions have greatly reduced the size of the Budameru.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have both acknowledged that the shrinking of the Budameru due to illegal constructions has led to severe flooding in Vijayawada, and they are taking measures to address the issue, including bringing in the Army to help.

With the support of the major YSRCP leaders, several people have been involved in illegal constructions. The public alleged that 140 acres of land were acquired and YS Jagan had sold each acre for Rs 45 lakhs.

Devineni Uma fought against the issue in 2020. He alleged that local leaders like Malladi Vishnu and Vellampally were involved in the scam. Even the mud and sand from the region were sold for Rs 200 crores alleged Devineni Uma.

The total scam was around Rs 500 crores and several YSRCP leaders have been involved directly and indirectly in the Budameru scam. This resulted in excessive floods and Vijayawada city was impacted badly. The sorrow of Budameru is surely a curse for YS Jagan and his leaders.

It is only Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, which is saving the people from the flood crisis. The leader who can manage a crisis by giving his blood. Chandrababu Naidu has gathered the details of the flood levels from the officials and personally examined the flood-affected areas. He travelled to the fields and yesterday there might have been a major mishap by a speeding train, which was just missed in a fraction.

Once the situations are back to normal, Chandrbabu’s government will take action against the culprits behind the Budamaneru tragedy.

-Sanyogita

Next A Big Shock for Raj Tarun Previous Jitta Balakrishna Reddy: A good leader betrayed by fate
