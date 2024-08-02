Allu Sirish’s Buddy Movie Review

Buddy Movie Review

Mega hero Allu Sirish has been waiting for the right success and he has been taking major breaks between his films. His next film is Buddy and it released today. The film is the remake of Tamil film Teddy featuring Arya in the lead role. KE Gnanavelraja of Studio Green produced Buddy. Here is the review of Buddy:

Story:

Aditya Ram (Allu Sirish) is a Caption Pilot while Pallavi (Gayathri Bharadwaj) is an Air Traffic Controller in Vizag. Aditya helps Pallavi on the first day of her work and she falls in love in no time. But Aditya doesn’t know about Pallavi as she is called with the title of ATC. They talk to each other on mobile and Aditya sends a Teddy bear as a gift to his girl. Pallavi waits for the right time to express her love to Aditya and in a shocking twist, she gets kidnapped and slips into coma. Her soul reaches the teddy bear and the rest of Buddy is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Teddy is inspired from a Hollywood film and it is now remade as Buddy in Telugu. The team announced that they have made enough changes to the film. Except the premises of the film, nothing changed. If you have watched Teddy, Buddy will feel the same. If you haven’t watched Teddy, Buddy will be like a soulless attempt. Teddy or Buddy has been inspired from the concept of Astral Projection and Telugu films like Eega, Taxiwala, Endukante Premanta are similar attempts. The success of these films will completely depend on how organic the narration sounds. Buddy misses the natural touch and it lacks the needed soul.

The story starts in Hong Kong and a team is on a hunt for the heart transplant for a mafia don’s son. Doctor Ajmal’s wild side is presented in the film. There should be a proper emotion in films like Buddy and the team failed to bring the emotional touch to the film. The director also tried to generate enough humour with the Teddy bear. The team should have made enough case study before attempting Buddy. The core emotional part is narrated in a hurry and it doesn’t relate to the audience. The first half of Buddy is at least passable but the second half of Buddy will test the patience of the audience.

The entire Hong Kong episode sounds over dramatic. The mind game between the lead antagonist and the protagonist did not work at all. The entire second half of Buddy is predictable. The climax is dragged so much and it tests the patience of the audience. The production values are great and some of the episodes will appeal to the kids. The references of RRR and Bhagavanth Kesari are impressive. The background score by Hiphop Thamiza is thoroughly impressive.

Performances:

Allu Sirish and his screen presence are good throughout the film. He is entertaining in the first half of the film and his role carries a single expression throughout the second half. The director should have attempted something new in dealing with the second half. The narration is flat and boring. Even Sirish’s character in the second half fails badly. Gayathri Bharadwaj had a limited screen time in Buddy. Azmal is terrific as a baddie and he is ruthless. Ali and Mukesh Rushi were decent.

Final Word: Buddy is one more disappointing attempt from Allu Sirish and his team. He will have to wait for more time to taste the success.

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5